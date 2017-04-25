    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Apple is a ‘safe haven’ for investors in a volatile world, analyst says

    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook visits an Apple store on Buchanan Street, Glasgow, Scotland, where staff gifted him a scarf and drawing, ahead of being awarded an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow.
    Andrew Milligan | PA Images | Getty Images
    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook visits an Apple store on Buchanan Street, Glasgow, Scotland, where staff gifted him a scarf and drawing, ahead of being awarded an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow.

    Investors should buy Apple shares due to the strength of its balance sheet and ability to generate cash, according to Needham, which reiterated its buy rating and raised financial estimates on the smartphone maker.

    "In the context of today's chaotic global macro environment, AAPL's enormous net cash balance … gives it the ability to survive most macro disruptions and the flexibility to execute strategic choices," analyst Laura Martin wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We raise our estimates for FY17 and FY18 as our survey data indicates higher demand for the 10th anniversary iPhone models."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...