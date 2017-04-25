Futures indicate higher open in Asia on back of solid US earnings

Futures pointed up for Asian markets on Wednesday, following the rise in U.S. indexes on the back of strong earnings announcements from marquee names McDonald's and Caterpillar among others.

Stocks in Japan looked posed to rise, as Nikkei futures in Chicago traded higher by 0.71 percent at 19,215 while Osaka futures were up 0.53 percent at 19,180. Both were above the benchmark Nikkei 225's close of 19,079.33 yesterday.

Australian SPI futures added 0.46 percent at 5,899 against the ASX 200's close of 5,871.789 on Monday. Australian markets had been closed for a public holiday yesterday.

In the U.S., stocks soared as McDonald's and Caterpillar reported solid earnings, with the Nasdaq surpassing the 6,000 mark for the first time. The Dow Jones industrial average surged 1.12 percent or 232.23 points to close at 20,996.12, the S&P 500 added 0.61 percent to finish at 2,388.61 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7 percent to close at 6,025.49.