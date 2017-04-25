Coca-Cola's profit plunges 20 percent on bottling refranchising costs

Coca-Cola reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday that fell slightly short of Wall Street expectations, but said it is confident it can meet its full-year revenue target.

The company reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, which was driven lower because of higher costs related to its refranchising efforts in Coca-Cola's North America bottling operations.

Here's what the company reported vs. what the Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: 43 cents adjusted vs. estimate of 44 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

Revenue: $9.118 billion vs. the $8.874 billion projection.

Shares of Coca-Cola initially dipped slightly before turning positive in premarket trading.

Coca-Cola's total sales fell 11.3 percent for the quarter, marking its eighth-consecutive quarterly decline in revenue.

"As anticipated, revenues in the quarter were adversely impacted by two fewer days and the shift of the Easter holiday," CEO Muhtar Kent said in a statement. Though, he added, "[Coca-Cola] remain[s] on track to deliver our underlying revenue and profit targets for the full year."

Kent is stepping aside as CEO on Monday, making way for James Quincey, who is currently chief operating officer. Kent will remain Coke's chairman.

"We are rapidly evolving our growth model to make changes that will result in an even more consumer-centric portfolio that meets people's changing tastes and preferences," Quincey said in a statement.

Quincey has said he wants to focus on raising sales of smaller-sized packages and no-calorie sparkling beverages. Last quarter, smaller-package production grew about 10 percent in volume, while no-calorie colas saw accelerated growth in the second half of 2016.

"These portfolio changes will help our consumers moderate the amount of added sugar they consume," Quincey said.

Coke also warned earlier this year that its 2017 profit would drop as the company works to refranchise its bottling operations. Coke has said it expects to complete the refranchising efforts by the end of the year.

Last week, Credit Suisse raised its rating for Coca-Cola shares to outperform from neutral, saying the beverage company's new "asset-light" business model will drive profit growth over the next two years.

"After the refranchising , the core Coke business will deliver EPS growth not seen for at least the last five years," analyst Laurent Grandet wrote in a note to clients.

As of Monday's close, shares of Coca-Cola have declined a little more than 3 percent in the past year, but are up nearly 4.5 percent this year.