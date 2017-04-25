Coke goes 'lean,' to cut 1,200 jobs as part of $800 million cost-savings plan

Coca-Cola said Tuesday it will eliminate 1,200 jobs as part of a multiyear cost-cutting effort.

Incoming Coca-Cola CEO and current COO James Quincey said on the company's earnings conference call that the company is planning a "more focused, lean corporate center."

In its quarterly earnings report Tuesday morning, Coke announced plans to expand a productivity and reinvestment program to eke out an incremental $800 million in annualized savings over the next two years. This added savings will boost Coke's target for a six-year savings program to $3.8 billion, the company said.

Quincey said "about half" of the $800 million in savings by 2019 will be reinvested in the company.

"I think here the clear intent is that this [reinvestment] is more directed to some of the newer categories or some of the other categories to drive growth," he said.

On Tuesday, the company reported its eighth-consecutive quarterly decline in revenue. Coke was hurt most by expenses to refranchise its North America bottling operations, which hurt its bottom line, and it faced headwinds in Latin America, where economic conditions remain challenging.

Quincey will succeed Muhtar Kent and become Coke's CEO on Monday.

