CSX shares pop after new CEO Harrison buys $15 million in stock

Shares of railroad operator CSX jumped in afternoon trade Tuesday after the firm's newly minted CEO disclosed a $15 billion stock purchase.

Hunter Harrison, who was named the company's chief executive in March, bought 300,000 CSX shares at $50.20 per share on Monday, according to an SEC filing. The stock rose to trade about 1.6 percent higher after the filing's release.

CSX intraday chart

Source: FactSet

CSX has gotten off to a roaring start this year, with its stock skyrocketing more than 40 percent and easily outperforming the Dow Transports index. The company also has high expectations for the rest of the year.

Last Thursday, the company revised its full-year guidance, saying that investors can expect 25 percent earnings per share growth over the 2016 figure of $1.81. That would mean earnings of $2.26 per share, surpassing the Street's expectation for $2.09 per share.

—CNBC's Mack Hogan contributed to this report.