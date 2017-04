This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital returned just 1 percent last quarter, trailing the S&P 500's 6 percent gain, according to the hedge fund's letter to shareholders published Tuesday.

The firm also said it bought three stocks: Xerox spinoff Conduent, Perrigo and an unnamed European financial institution that Greenlight could not discuss due to its policy on new European regulations.

