Early movers: DD, CAT, MMM, KO, LLY, PHM, WFC, NFLX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

DuPont — DuPont reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.64 per share, beating estimates of $1.39 a share. The chemical maker saw revenue beat forecasts, as well, on increases in both volume and pricing. The company still expects its planned merger with Dow Chemical to be completed In August.

Caterpillar — Caterpillar reported adjusted profit of $1.28 per share, more than doubling estimates of 62 cents a share. Revenue also smashed estimates and the heavy equipment maker also raised its full-year forecast as some of its key markets recover.

3M — The maker of Scotch Tape and Post-It Notes beat estimates by 10 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $2.16 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. 3M saw renewed strength in its Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.

Coca-Cola — The beverage giant fell a penny a share short of expectations, with adjusted quarterly profit of 43 cents per share. Revenue exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Coke's results were impacted in part by higher costs related to refranchising of North American bottling operations.

Eli Lilly — The drugmaker beat estimates by two cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 98 cents per share. Revenue was also slightly above expectations. Lilly was helped by stronger demand for newer products, such as the diabetes treatment Trulicity.

PulteGroup — The home builder fell a penny a share short of estimates, earning 28 cents per share for its latest quarter. Revenue also fell short of forecasts, however it did see orders rise by 8.4 percent and sold more homes at higher prices.

Netflix — Variety reports that Netflix will debut in China via an original content licensing deal with Iqiyi, one of China's leading streaming platforms.

Centene — The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.12 per share, seven cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts. Centene issued a full-year forecast that comes in above current consensus, due to enrollment increases and benefits from its acquisition of Health Net.

Straight Path Communications — The holder of spectrum licenses said it received an unsolicited bid of $104.64 per share from an unnamed multinational telecommunications firm, and that it has determined that the new bid is superior to its $95.63 per share agreement to be acquired by AT&T. AT&T has been notified and has five days to respond, per its prior agreement.

Tyson Foods — The meat processor struck a deal to buy AdvancePierre Foods Holdings for $3.2 billion in cash, or $40.25 per share. That represents a nearly 10 percent premium for shareholders of the packaged sandwich supplier.

Mylan — Kmart's pharmacy cut the cost of its generic epinephrine injection for patients with life-threatening allergies. Kmart's price for cash-paying customers is $199.99 per two-pack, compared to $642.69 for Mylan's EpiPen.

Wells Fargo — The Federal Reserve said the bank's "living will" was satisfactory. A prior plan to unwind the bank's business in case of failure had failed to win the Fed's approval. Separately, Wells will hold a widely watched shareholder meeting today with the focus on a battle over its director slate.

T-Mobile US — T-Mobile reported adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents per share, 13 cents a share above estimates. The wireless carrier's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. T-Mobile also added more subscribers than analysts had anticipated.

Express Scripts — Express Scripts came in one cent a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.33 per share. The pharmacy benefit manager's revenue was short of the Street's outlook, however. Separately – and significantly – the company said its contract with health insurer Anthem was unlikely to be renewed after it expires in 2019. Anthem accounted for approximately 18 percent of the company's revenue during the first quarter.

Alcoa — Alcoa reported adjusted quarterly profit of 63 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. The aluminum producer's revenue came up short of analysts' forecasts, however, despite an upbeat pricing environment.

Humana — Humana raised its full-year forecast, as its retail health insurance business turns in a better-than-expected performance. It also issued preliminary adjusted first-quarter profit of $2.75 per share, beating estimates of $2.49 a share.

Whirlpool — Whirlpool fell five cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted first-quarter profit of $2.50 per share. The appliance maker's revenue was slightly above Street forecasts. The company also cut its full-year outlook, due to challenges in the European, Middle East, and African markets.

Tyson Foods — Tyson is considering the sale of its non-meat brands, such as its Sara Lee bakery unit, Kettle frozen foods, and Van's breakfast foods.

Akorn — Akorn agreed to be bought by German health care company Fresenius for $4.75 billion, or $34 per share in cash. The generic drugmaker's shares had risen this month on reports that such a deal was close.

Ericsson — Ericsson posted a slightly bigger-than-expected operating loss, with the mobile telecom equipment maker hurt by restructuring costs and lower spending by telecom firms.

Novartis — Novartis reported first-quarter profit of $1.13 per share, one cent a share above estimates. The drugmaker's sales were short of forecasts, however, as the company's results were impacted by a charge related to the failure of an experimental heart failure drug.

SAP — SAP reported quarterly profit that matched forecasts, with the business software maker's revenue slightly above projections. SAP is shifting its emphasis to the cloud, and profit margins in that area fell as the company invests more in that transition.