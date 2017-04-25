European markets open higher extending Macron rally; Swedbank, Novartis report

European bourses opened higher Tuesday morning after hitting multi-year highs on the back of the outcome of the French election.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.03 percent higher with most sectors trading on positive ground.

The victory of the centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French election sent French stocks to a nine-year high, which drove other European stocks higher. The euro eased on Tuesday morning to $1.0865 ending 1.3 per cent higher on Monday.

In the U.S., President Trump has indicated that he might wait for a budget blueprint before seeking funding for building a wall on the border with Mexico. Meanwhile, the largest world economy has imposed tariffs of about 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber.

In the corporate world, investors will be waiting for new earnings reports from Essilor, Covestro, Whitbread, Virgin Money, Swedbank and Volvo Group. Elsewhere, Novartis announced core earnings of $1.13 million for its first quarter compared with $1.17 million a year ago.

In terms of data, the U.K. will announce the latest public sector borrowing figures and retail sales.

