'Frozen 2,' 'Star Wars: Episode IX' coming to theaters in 2019

Brace yourself, Disney fans: "Frozen 2" is coming.

Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday that the "Frozen" sequel will arrive in theaters in November 2019.

"Frozen," which introduced fans to characters like Olaf the snowman, Princess Anna and Queen Elsa, went on to earn more than $1.2 billion worldwide at the box office and the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature film in 2014.

With the success of sequels like "Finding Dory," which garnered about $1.03 billion at the box office last year, it's no surprise the Disney was keen to bring the cast of "Frozen" back to the big screen.

In addition to "Frozen 2," moviegoers can expect to see the yet unnamed "Star Wars: Episode IX" film in theaters in May 2019 instead of the expected December 2019. The film will come out on the 24th, one day shy of the 42nd anniversary of the original trilogy.

Fans are already gearing up for the company's release of "The Last Jedi" this December.

Other film releases include the live-action "Lion King" film in 2019 and a yet unnamed "Indiana Jones" film in 2020.