Here's how you can go to college on Beyoncé's dime

Beyoncé wants to help you pay your college "bills, bills, bills."

To mark the one-year anniversary of her Peabody-Award-winning album "Lemonade," the performer has launched the Formation Scholarship program. In a post published on her website Tuesday, Beyoncé announced her plan to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box."

The program will provide awards to four female students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. The Formation Scholars must be incoming or current undergraduate or graduate students during the 2017-2018 academic year and encouraged to seek details and deadlines from colleges participating in the program.

Beyoncé described these scholars as "bold, creative, conscious and confident."