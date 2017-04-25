Janet Yellen's successor at the Fed just might be Gary Cohn

Should President Donald Trump choose to replace Fed Chair Janet Yellen when her term expires next year, he could well turn to someone close by to fill the void.
Speculation is building that a likely replacement to run the central bank would be Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council and Trump's closest economic advisor. Cohn also is the former chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs.
"The buzz among those who claim Cohn confides in them is that he would like to eventually replace" Yellen, assuming Trump decides to move in a different direction when the chair's term ends in early February, Beacon Research said in its daily report for clients Tuesday.
"On paper, Cohn likely meets Trump's expected top two requirements for a Fed chair candidate," the Beacon analysis stated, specifically citing Cohn's advocacy for deregulation and his likelihood to keep interest rates low as Trump seeks to implement his pro-growth economic policies.
Trump has had an awkward relationship with Yellen.
During the campaign in 2016, he openly chided the central bank chief, accusing her of keeping interest rates low and using monetary stimulus to prop up the economy under former President Barack Obama.