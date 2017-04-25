McDonald's shares up 2.5% as strong sales show turnaround is taking hold

McDonald's can thank its new trio of Big Macs and discounted beverages for its stronger-than-expected first quarter performance.

EPS: $1.47, versus $1.33 expected by Thompson Reuters estimates

Revenue: $5.68 billion, versus $5.53 billion expected by Thomson Reuters

Domestic same-store sales growth up 1.7 percent, versus expected decline of 0.8 percent

The burger giant reported Tuesday earnings of $1.47 per share on $5.68 billion in revenue. The company was expected to post earnings of $1.33 per share on $5.53 billion in revenue, according to Thompson Reuters estimates.

Shares of the company rose about 2.5 percent in premarket trading.

"Our efforts to build a better McDonald's are yielding meaningful results with continued positive momentum and a strong start to 2017 that includes positive comparable sales across all segments, higher global guest counts and enhanced profitability," Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's CEO, said in a statement Tuesday. "There's a sense of urgency across the business as we take actions to retain existing customers, regain lapsed customers and convert casual customers to committed customers."

Despite having one less day in the quarter because of Leap Day last year, McDonald's was able to deliver global same-store sales growth of 4 percent and domestic same-store sales growth of 1.7 percent. Analysts were calling for overall same-store sales growth of 1 percent, and U.S. same-store sales to decline 0.8 percent, according to StreetAccount.

The company said it benefitted from changes to its menu and value and convenience initiatives, which it had set forth during an investor day in March. During the quarter, McDonald's rolled out three different sizes of its classic Big Mac, offered $1 soft drinks and $2 McCafe beverages and expanded its All-Day Breakfast offerings.

Investors had high expectations for the burger chain this quarter, particularly after the company's executives touted in March several big changes that the chain will be making to win back the more than 500 million visits it estimates it lost since 2012.

The Golden Arches also continues to work on store renovations, digital ordering and delivery in order to achieve sustained growth and attract more customers.

Investors are bullish about the potential for these initiatives, leading shares of the company to an all-time high of $134.76 on Monday. In premarket trading, the stock has already surpassed that level.

