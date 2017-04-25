North Korean citizens took to the streets to observe a comprehensive live-fire drill on Tuesday, according to media reports, as the country celebrated 85 years since the foundation of its military.

The country's 'Army Day', marked as a public holiday in Pyongyang, was observed by North Korean citizens despite one of the U.S.'s most powerful submarines arriving in South Korea on the same day.

The missile-armed USS Michigan docked in South Korea on the anniversary of the Korean People's Army amid rising tensions and increasingly heated rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang.

North Korea's leader King Jong-un was thought to have taken part in the drill which took place near the eastern port city of Wonsan, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. Yonhap estimated between 300 and 400 artillery pieces were used in the live-fire drill.