    More From Politics

    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn answers questions in the briefing room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    White House denies lawmakers’ request for info about Flynn payments
    Unicorn
    Why Trump's plan for corporate taxes is a 'magic unicorn'
    Cows look on at a dairy farm in Upton, Quebec.
    Trump puts Canada on trade notice with a warning on dairy farming and a new tariff on lumber
    (L to R) Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, Larry Page, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google), Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, Vice President-elect Mike Pence listen as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.
    The industry that defied Trump most has performed best in his first 100 days
    Donald Trump
    The branch of government most likely to thwart Trump's plans
    Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, talks to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on stage of the W20 conference on April 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
    Ivanka Trump in Germany: First daughter leaves some women scratching their heads
    President Donald Trump displays one of five executive orders he signed related to the oil pipeline industry for a photograph in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    Trump touts executive orders he once lambasted
    President Donald Trump applauds aboard the pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, March 2, 2017.
    With 'reality setting in,' Trump shifts course on some key foreign policies in first 100 days
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border (background) outside of Laredo, Texas, July 23, 2015.
    Trump's push to fund wall may be delayed as government shutdown looms
    President Donald Trump speaks next to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on April 7, 2017.
    Entire US Senate to go to White House for North Korea briefing
    Sally Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    Former AG Sally Yates to testify May 8 in Russia probe
    Donald Trump
    Trump reportedly wants a 15% corporate tax rate, even if it blows up deficit
    Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross
    Trump appears OK with higher near-term deficit for growth: Wilbur Ross
    Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (L) (D-NY) looks on as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Jason Furman: Pairing Trump tax-infrastructure plans could win Democrats
    Raw lumber is unloaded from a truck at the Resolute Forest Products mill in Thunder Bay, Canada, Ontario, on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
    US to impose 20% tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber: Ross
    President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017.
    China is sending the US a new message about North Korea
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a firing contest of the KPA artillery units at an undisclosed location in a photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on Jan. 5, 2016.
    Reports of North Korea drill as US submarine makes South Korea port call
    Health care activists lift signage promoting the Affordable Care Act during a rally as part of the national 'March for Health' movement in front of Trump Tower on April 1, 2017 in New York City.
    $2 billion in added costs for government if it cuts this Obamacare aid
    President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., as Trump prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at the estate, March 5, 2017.
    State Department 'regrets' website post on Mar-a-Lago
    Former US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in 2009.
    Partisan divide over economic outlook worries Ben Bernanke
    U.S. Marine Corps reservists with the 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment at Camp Pendelton in Oceanside, Calif.
    Government shutdown could impact defense contractors, disrupt weapons production
    President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order entitled 'Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch' in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 13, 2017.
    White House loads thinly staffed agencies with policy deadlines
    President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. The U.S. State Department’s recent promotion of President Donald Trump’s for-profit Florida resort is drawing criticism from Democrats and ethics advocates.
    State Department promotion of Trump's Mar-a-Lago draws fire
    A picture taken on April 6, 2017 shows 40-year-old Hassan Youssef, a victim of the April 4, 2017 suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, receiving medical care in a hospital in the nearby northwestern Syrian city of Idlib.
    Treasury hits 271 people in 'one of largest sanctions actions' after Syria attack
    Secretary of Agriculture nominee Sonny Perdue testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 23, 2017.
    Senate confirms Trump's agriculture secretary
    Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a forum with young leaders to discuss community organizing an at the University of Chicago in Chicago, April 24, 2017.
    Obama steps back into public life, trying to avoid one word: Trump
    President Donald Trump, sitting next to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaks during a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council and their spouses, Monday, April 24, 2017, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
    Trump: The UN is an 'underperformer' but it has 'huge potential'
    President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a signing ceremony at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.
    Trump struggled to keep promises in first 100 days — and it may not get easier
    President Donald Trump looks at an executive order during a signing ceremony with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.
    Trump's sagging poll numbers overshadow optimistic view on US economy
    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a signing ceremony with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the Treasury Department in Washington, April 21, 2017.
    Trump to set new executive orders on environment, energy this week
    President Donald Trump
    Congress aims to avoid shutdown
    US carrier group heads for Korea; China calls for restraint
    President Donald Trump speaks to Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent Julie Pace in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017.
    Transcript of AP interview with Trump
    President Donald Trump speaks along with his daughter Ivanka Trump (R) and NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins, during a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station in the Oval Office at the White House April 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut on space station
    President Donald Trump (L) listens as Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin delivers remarks in the US Treasury Department building on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Trump suddenly finds himself needing the Fed
    President Donald Trump (L) listens as Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin delivers remarks in the US Treasury Department building on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Trump gets low marks for first 100 days: NBC News/WSJ Poll
    President Donald Trump flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (R) on April 4, 2017.
    Hundreds of White House jobs unfilled
    Donald Trump
    Trump pressures Democrats on Obamacare to get border wall deal
    Donald Trump
    Trump's poll numbers at record low, but there may be a bright spot
    Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high-ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of North Korea's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.
    Reports: North Korea detains US citizen amid rising tensions
    Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump, sons of U.S. President Donald Trump.
    Trump sons take helm of company, eye domestic expansion
    Donald Trump
    Trump to host unusual meeting with UN Security Council
    A Times Square performer works in a Donald Trump mask on October 17, 2016 in New York City.
    A government watchdog is investigating Trump’s attempt to unmask his Twitter critic
    Thousands of people rallied in Australia and New Zealand on April 22 in support of science, the first of more than 500 marches globally triggered by concern over the rise of 'alternative facts'.
    Scientists march worldwide, protest against 'alternative facts'
    Rupert Murdoch (L) leaves the News Corporation building with his son Lachlan Murdoch (R) on July 21, 2016 in New York City.
    Rupert Murdoch's sons set out to overhaul his media empire
    U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is interviewed during the SxSW Conference at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2017 in Austin, Texas.
    Trump administration replaces US Surgeon General
    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) March 15, 2009 in the Indian Ocean
    North Korea says ready to strike US aircraft carrier
    Trump to hold 'big' rally in Pennsylvania, on same night as 'Nerd Prom'
    Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform.
    Corporate tax rate could get to 20 percent, says Grover Norquist
    President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.
    Trump promises more on 'massive tax cut' by Wednesday of next week
    President Donald Trump (C) waves with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) as they walk from the White House to the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, April 21, 2017.
    Trump: 'It doesn't matter' if health-care vote happens next week
    The steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
    Health-care deal language could come as early as today, White House official says
    President Donald Trump
    Trump calls first 100 days ‘ridiculous standard’ — after he set it as a standard
    President Donald Trump looks at an executive order during a signing ceremony with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.
    Trump to start process of undoing bank reforms
    File photo of Russian President, Vladimir Putin (R) and Rex Tillerson (L), then-Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil during a signing ceremony for an arctic oil exploration deal between Exxon Mobil and Rosneft on August, 30, 2011 in Sochi, Russia.
    Treasury refuses to give Exxon Mobil special waiver to drill in Russia
    White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney
    Massive spending bill must include money for the wall, says Trump's budget chief
    President Donald Trump
    The words being used in earnings calls show changing feelings about Trump
    Pedestrians pass the Trump Park Avenue building in New York.
    Trump condos worth $250 million pose potential conflict
    President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) during a luncheon at the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat last January.
    Cramer: It doesn't seem like Trump is getting through to Ryan on tax reform
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives at 2017 Institute of International Finance (IIF) policy summit in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2017.
    Treasury's Mnuchin: We're 'pretty close' to bringing forward 'major tax reform'

    more from Politics