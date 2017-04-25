Panera reports earnings in line with expectations, revenue beats

Panera Bread reported earnings that were in line with estimates on Tuesday, but revenue bested expectations.

EPS: $1.83, versus $1.83 expected by Thomson Reuters estimates

Revenue: $728 million, versus $717.1 million expected by analysts

The Missouri-based company posted first-quarter earnings of $1.83 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $728 million, up from $685.2 million in revenue a year ago. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.83 per share on revenue of $717.1 million.

The sandwich shop recently announced that it plans to hire 10,000 new employees as part of its delivery service expansion.

"The themes we have bet on — digital, clean food, loyalty, delivery, and new formats for growth — are shaping the restaurant industry today. Outside the big three pizza players, Panera is leading the industry in digital, with 26% of sales now digital," CEO and chairman Ron Shaich said in a press release on Tuesday.

Tuesday's earnings release is one of its last as a public company. Panera is being acquired in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion by privately-held JAB Holding, which also owns brands like Keurig Green Mountain and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. On Monday, JAB said it is looking for buyers for its luxury brands including Jimmy Choo, as it shifts its focus to its food and beverage operations.

Shaich used the earnings release as an opportunity to thank shareholders for their support over the last two decades.

Shares of Panera rose about 45 percent over the past 12 months, as of Tuesday's close.