Shares of Perrigo dropped after the close Tuesday after the maker of over-the-counter drugs restated financial statements from 12 different periods, including two full fiscal years.

The news came just hours after hedge fund titan David Einhorn revealed to clients he had a stake in the company.

Einhorn said in a letter that Perrigo should continue to grow profits in its core U.S. market, noting confidence in new management's ability to achieve earnings forecasts.

Perrigo's stock was off by 1 percent in extended trading.