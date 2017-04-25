'Shark Tank' star Daymond John: Google and robots are taking your jobs, not immigrants

"Shark Tank" investor and founder of the $6 billion clothing brand Fubu Daymond John says the biggest threat to jobs in America are Google and robots.
Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday, the investor calls the threat imminent.
"Robots are going to take it over. By 2030, robots are going to be able to teach us everything 10 times faster, absolutely," says John. "This is a challenge that is going to come in the next 10 years."
In particular, those workers who operate heavy machinery or who drive trucks or cars will be replaced by improved technology, he says. "You are not going to be an Uber driver in five or six, seven years from now," says John.