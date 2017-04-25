The industry that opposed Trump the most has performed best in his first 100 days

When Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1933, his 100-day vision was reportedly met with a crowd "as silent as a group of mourners around a grave."

More than 80 years later, a similar shroud of muted pessimism has fallen over Silicon Valley, as leaders stifle their vitriolic opposition to President Donald Trump. And yet most technology CEOs have quietly managed to walk the line between ideological defiance and tacit cooperation over the first 100 days of Trump's presidency — to great success.

In contrast to the struggling farmers of 1930s California, today's Silicon Valley is the land of $400 juicers and on-demand massage. Indeed, the technology sector has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Trump presidency: The S&P Information Technology group has risen nearly 12 percent so far this year, more than banks, utilities, health care firms, energy companies or consumer brands.