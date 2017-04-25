The 17 best jobs for launching a successful and high-earning career

Your first job might not be your dream job, but it can serve as a crucial launch point for the rest of your career.

Personal finance site WalletHub recently released a ranking of the best and worst entry-level jobs, shedding light on positions that will set you up for new opportunities, salary growth and long-term success.

For the ranking, WalletHub compared 109 entry-level positions, focusing on three main factors: immediate opportunity (40 percent), growth potential (40 percent) and job hazards (20 percent). Within these categories, each job was ranked on 12 metrics, including median starting salary, projected job growth by 2014 and income growth potential.

While there are no guarantees that your professional goals will pan out, these positions can give you an elevated jumping-off point.

Here are the 17 best entry-level jobs for launching a successful and high-earning career: