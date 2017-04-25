After firing his entire company, a CEO used a 'beer and BBQ test' to hire great people

In 1994, Brian Scudamore fired his entire 11-person company. "I realized that I didn't have the right people," the CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? tells CNBC. "I had to clean house and start again."

Since, his junk removal service company has grown to 400 employees, operates in 180 metros and makes more than $200 million in annual revenue.

Scudamore credits his success to finding the right people. He says, "We're in the junk removal business. We take ordinary businesses like junk removal and make them exceptional through customer experience. The only competitive advantage we really have besides our brand is finding great people, so that's the one secret sauce to our business that we always attempt to get right."