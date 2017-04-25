The Nasdaq is on the verge of cracking 6,000 for the first time ever

North Korea put on a massive live-fire drill today to mark the foundation of its military. With rising tensions, top Trump administration officials hold a rare briefing tomorrow at the White House for the entire U.S. Senate. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump indicated an openness to delaying his push to secure funds for his promised border wall with Mexico ahead of this week's government shutdown deadline. (Reuters)104423503

Trump has instructed his advisors to make reducing the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent a centerpiece of his tax-cut blueprint to be unveiled tomorrow. The House GOP plan calls for a corporate rate of 20 percent. (NY Times)

The U.S. plans to impose new anti-subsidy tariffs averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates a long-running trade dispute between the two countries. (CNBC)

Alibaba (BABA) founder Jack Ma is making good on a promise to President Trump to give 1 million U.S. small businesses access to the Chinese market, announcing today a program to teach American businesses how to sell to its Chinese customers. (USA Today)

Netflix (NFLX) has struck its first licensing deal in China with one of the leading streaming platforms there, Baidu's iQIYI. Netflix abandoned last year a plan to enter China as a service operator, citing regulatory difficulties. (Variety)

Express Scripts (ESRX) shares were tanking about 15 percent in the premarket after the pharmacy benefit manager said its contract with health insurer Anthem (ANTM) was unlikely to be renewed. (CNBC)

Wells Fargo (WFC) holds its shareholder meeting today with the focus on a battle over its director slate following the fake accounts scandal. Separately, the Fed said the bank's updated living will was satisfactory. (NY Times)

Activist investor Marcato Capital blasts Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) again, saying the restaurant chain in an SEC filing made an "astronomical error" in a chart about the performance of the stock. (CNBC)

Saudi Aramco may not be worth $2 trillion. Even accounting for a more favorable tax rate, the highest valuation that employees were able to come up with was about $1.5 trillion. (WSJ)

T-Mobile (TMUS) CEO John Legere told CNBC he would be open to growing his business through a merger. The wireless carrier added more subscribers than analysts had anticipated. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) has hired former NASA employees, robotics experts, and ex-Tesla staffers to form part of its driverless car teams, according to official documents released to two media outlets.

Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Marissa Mayer stands to make $186 million on the sale of the company's internet assets to Verizon (VZ). Yahoo shareholders vote on the $4.8 billion deal in June. (NY Times)