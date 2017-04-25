The three biggest myths about how Social Security works

Fidelity found only 26 percent of older workers actually knew their full retirement age, or the age at which you can claim your benefits unreduced.
Your full retirement age is based on the year you were born. For those born before 1955, the age they can claim unreduced benefits is 66. For people born in 1955 and later, the age slowly creeps up to 67.
The earliest you can claim Social Security is age 62. Most people still file for benefits before their full retirement age, yet more workers near retirement said they want to delay their claiming decision, according to Fidelity.
Only 28 percent of those age 61 that Fidelity surveyed said they are planning to claim benefits as early as possible. That is a significant decline from 2008 when 45 percent of people surveyed near age 62 said they wanted to begin collecting immediately.