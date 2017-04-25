These are 10 of the top business majors graduating this year

Four years ago, they streamed onto campus as freshmen. Outwardly, they projected confidence, but they really didn't know quite what to expect. They had left behind their old lives to start over. Come summer, you'll find them on the front lines of blue-chip firms like McKinsey, Goldman Sachs and IBM.

They are the top business majors from the Class of 2017.

How impressive is this class? The graduating students shined in their studies, extracurriculars and internships. At Ohio State, nearly every undergrad — all 45,000 of them — has a story about Michael Inman, a force of nature who was named both homecoming king and the business school's top emerging leader.

His prowess could only be matched by Georgetown's Bserat Ghebremicael, a prolific volunteer and club leader ticketed to Google this summer. Grace Lee, the UC Berkeley Leadership Award Scholar and student body president of the Haas Business School Association, intends to break glass ceilings and fight inequality as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan.