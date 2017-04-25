Trump is reportedly considering banning laptops on planes from the UK

The U.S. is considering extending its ban on laptops in aircraft cabins to include Europe and Britain, the Times of London reported Tuesday citing "several informed sources".

President Donald Trump's administration introduced rules last month to place devices larger than a mobile phone in the hold of a plane. The restrictions were aimed at mainly U.S.-bound flights from the Middle East. The U.K. has put similar restrictions in place.

According to The Times, the new rules were introduced after al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based Islamist group allied to al-Qaeda, developed a laptop bomb.

Middle East airlines Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways are offering passengers flying to the U.S. free laptops and Apple iPads to use on flights.

Doha in Qatar, and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were among 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries to be affected by the ban.

