Trump's latest trade tactic: Blame Canada

Looks like it's time to blame Canada.

After repeated campaign promises to "get tough on trade," President Donald Trump just moved to slap a roughly 20 percent tariff on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada, reviving a long-smoldering trade dispute between the U.S. and its second-largest trading partner.

The move follows complaints from U.S. dairy farmers about a recent decision by Canada to change the way tariffs apply to some milk products. The action has had the effect of cutting prices Canadian buyers pay for dairy imports from the U.S.

Trump has called the move "a disgrace" that's hurting U.S. producers in dairy states like Wisconsin.

"It has been a bad week for U.S.-Canada trade relations," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement. "This is not our idea of a properly functioning free trade agreement."

Canadian officials rejected the White House's assertions that its lumber industry is unfairly subsidized and urged the Trump administration to negotiate a settlement.

"You need our lumber to build your homes," Canada's minister of foreign affairs, Chrystia Freeland, told CNBC on Tuesday, noting that lumber prices have been rising. "If the market was being flooded by cheap Canadian lumber, you wouldn't see that happening right now."

The U.S. runs a trade deficit in lumber with Canada, importing more wood than it sends across the northern border. U.S. producers complain that their Canadian competitors enjoy an unfair advantage by harvesting timber more cheaply on federally owned land, while American timber is largely grown on private land.