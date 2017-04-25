US Treasurys edge lower as investors eye economic data, auctions

On the data front, S&P Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for February is scheduled to be released at around 9 a.m ET. New home sales for March as well as consumer confidence and Richmond Fed survey data for April are due around 10 a.m ET.

Tuesday will also see the auction of around $60 billion in four-week bills, $20 billion in 52-week bills and $26 billion in two-year notes.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.55 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.1 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.18 a barrel, down 0.08 percent.

Oil prices remained under pressure on Tuesday as traders appeared to lose confidence that pledged output cuts from OPEC would be able to sufficiently rein in global oversupply.