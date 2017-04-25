Wall Street set to extend gains as French vote lifts mood; slew of earnings eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday morning, buoyed by a spike in risk appetite following centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of the French election.



On the data front, Tuesday will see S&P Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for February released at around 9 a.m ET. New home sales for March, as well as consumer confidence and Richmond Fed survey data for April, are scheduled for release around 10 a.m ET.



On the earnings front, 3M, Biogen, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, DuPont, Eli Lilly and McDonald's are among the major companies scheduled to report before the bell. AT&T, Capital One and Chipotle Mexican Grill are due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.08 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.19 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.08 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.55 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.1 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.18 a barrel, down 0.08 percent.

Oil prices remained under pressure on Tuesday as traders appeared to lose confidence that pledged output cuts from OPEC would be able to sufficiently rein in global oversupply.