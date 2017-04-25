Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing ahead of tax announcement

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing Tuesday ahead of an anticipated flurry of activity from Congress and the Trump administration in the coming days.

Spicer will likely address President Donald Trump's planned tax-related announcement Wednesday. Trump has promised to release his tax-reform plan but has so far given few details about what it will include or what exactly he will unveil Wednesday.

The White House spokesman will also face questions about efforts to keep the U.S. government running as funding expires on April 28. Trump has signaled he is willing to back off a push to include money for a wall on the southern U.S. border in the funding bill, a demand that could have tripped up efforts to keep the government open.