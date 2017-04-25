Watch: Trump speaks at Holocaust remembrance ceremony

[The stream is slated to start at 11:20 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump delivers the keynote address Tuesday at the Holocaust Memorial Museum's Days of Remembrance ceremony.

Trump follows a tradition of his recent predecessors participating in the ceremony.

Since taking office, the president has received some criticism from Jewish organizations for what they deem a slow response to a wave of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States.