Wells Fargo investors expected to re-elect board but show discontent; stock rises

In a sign of tempered support for Wells Fargo's management, investors are expected to re-elect the company's entire board of directors, with some narrowly getting re-elected, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The bank's stock rose roughly 2.2 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo's annual stockholder meeting began at 10 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, during which it will release the result of the vote.

It's likely that all directors will be re-elected, but several are currently getting support in the low 50 percent range — a sign that would reflect discontent with the bank. Usually, incumbent board members receive a much higher percentage of votes.

The source is not expecting any board members to resign on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo has been battling the fallout from its sales practices since the fall. The scandal has already resulted in the departure of high-level executives, including former CEO John Stumpf.

