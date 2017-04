Which stocks to buy as earnings season heats up

What to buy after earnings: 5 trades 2 Hours Ago | 01:34

As companies continue to post results from the first quarter, the "Fast Money" traders pause and take stock of which companies to buy.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes the Financial Select Sector SPDR fund because bank stocks "arguably gave some of the best earnings this earnings season so far."

Trader Guy Adami said Mastercard and Visa are "Teflon in this environment" because of the improvement of the global economy and consumer spending.

He also mentioned Home Depot and American Express as companies he likes.

Home Depot shares are up 24 percent in the last 6 months and American Express shares are up 20 percent in the last 6 months.

