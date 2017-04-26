3 reasons you should get an MBA (and 2 reasons you shouldn't)

After wrapping up undergrad, it's becoming increasingly popular for students to return to school for a graduate degree in business.

For many, however, the opportunity to get an MBA comes with both benefits and drawbacks. Here are a few pros and cons to consider.

PROS

1. Hiring is even higher in 2017

A study released by the Graduate Management Admission Council earlier this year has some great news for prospective MBA students, and for those graduating next month: Hiring is on an upward trend yet again.

The research shows 79 percent of employers expect to hire MBA graduates this year, according to Poets & Quants. That's up over 10 percent from 2016 when the same companies hired 68 percent of candidates with MBAs.