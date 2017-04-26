5 in-demand entry-level jobs that pay over $60,000 a year

It's hard enough for college students to pass their classes, let alone figure out what to do with their life. If you're pursuing a degree but don't know what career path to pursue, knowing what kinds of workers employers are looking for could help.

Jobs platform Monster aggregated 943,008 market-wide job postings from a variety of sources to zero in on the most in-demand jobs. The company focused specifically on entry-level jobs — those requiring zero to two years of experience — for candidates who hold a bachelor's degree.

"In the case of college graduates who may be unsure of where to direct their skills, or may be having trouble finding the right opportunity," says Vicki Salemi, Monster career expert, "going where there are jobs is always a good idea."

The top five jobs on Monster's list are well-paid, offering salaries higher than the U.S. median of $55,775, according to Pew Research. Additionally, over the next several years, they are expected to grow at or faster than the average of 7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the five entry-level jobs employers are looking to fill:

5. Sales representative

Salary: $60,530

Expected job growth: 7 percent