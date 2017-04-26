VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

5 in-demand entry-level jobs that pay over $60,000 a year

655058517
ML Harris/Getty Images

It's hard enough for college students to pass their classes, let alone figure out what to do with their life. If you're pursuing a degree but don't know what career path to pursue, knowing what kinds of workers employers are looking for could help.

Jobs platform Monster aggregated 943,008 market-wide job postings from a variety of sources to zero in on the most in-demand jobs. The company focused specifically on entry-level jobs — those requiring zero to two years of experience — for candidates who hold a bachelor's degree.

"In the case of college graduates who may be unsure of where to direct their skills, or may be having trouble finding the right opportunity," says Vicki Salemi, Monster career expert, "going where there are jobs is always a good idea."

The top five jobs on Monster's list are well-paid, offering salaries higher than the U.S. median of $55,775, according to Pew Research. Additionally, over the next several years, they are expected to grow at or faster than the average of 7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the five entry-level jobs employers are looking to fill:

5. Sales representative

Salary: $60,530
Expected job growth: 7 percent

187527973
Geri Lavrov/Getty Images

4. Staff accountant

Salary: $68,150
Expected job growth: 11 percent

530281113
Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

3. Occupational therapist

Salary: $81,910
Expected job growth: 27 percent

941_04_bsip_012846_013
BSIP/UIG/ Getty Images
"Going where there are jobs is always a good idea." -Vicki Salemi, Monster career expert

2. Registered nurse

Salary: $68,450
Expected job growth: 16 percent

1192610_ME_FluVaccine_MJB_01
Mark Boster | Getty Images

1. Physical therapist

Salary: $85,400
Expected job growth: 34 percent

Mike Harrington | Taxi | Getty Images

While 2017's list features three health-care jobs, last year's only included one, registered nurse.

"These health-related jobs in particular," says Salemi, "will give you the opportunity to both contribute to an important national industry, and help individuals."

Check out the 16 highest-paying jobs in the U.S.

The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree
The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...