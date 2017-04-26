5 technical skills that will lead to a high-paying in-demand job

Unless you're a mind-reader, one of the most difficult parts of the job search process can be figuring out exactly what employers are looking for.

To simplify that process, jobs platform Monster analyzed 943,008 job postings using CEB TalentNeuronTM's tool to figure out what "hard skills" — those that are specific, measurable and teachable — employers most want from candidates.

Many of this year's most desired hard skills can lead to high-paying jobs in the industries with the biggest job growth, like tech and healthcare.

Learning an in-demand hard skill while in college can be the easiest way to find a job, but online platforms like edX also offer free training in courses built by top universities. By building the skills set for the job you want, you can make yourself the ideal candidate no matter what your major or degree is.

Check out the list of the top 5 most in-demand hard skills: