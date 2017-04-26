All but one of the clean-energy exchange-traded funds followed by ETF Database are up this year; seven of the 10 are beating the S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Standard & Poor's 500 Energy Index (XLE), which tracks mostly large-cap fossil fuel companies is down near-10 percent this year, through April 24, with integrated oil majors like Exxon Mobil and Chevron down slightly more.

The issues aren't especially complicated, analysts say: Policy changes are running up against fundamental market forces that are more important for stocks than marginal changes designed to boost energy supplies, which might also tend to push energy prices lower.

"The commodity price environment is substantially more important to energy companies than policy is," said Michael Ferguson, a director in the energy information practice at Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.

If you're invested in the energy sector, there are some factors that influence stock and commodity prices that are more important to watch than political news coverage.