"The one fact that consumers have to embrace is that we will not live in an advertising-free world anytime soon, because the simple economics of advertising make it prohibitively costly for consumers. ... An ad-free Facebook would cost users $12 per year in subscription fees from the zero fees today."

This is not to say that there is no onus on firms to enable this ecosystem. This is a two-way street. The message from consumers is loud and clear. We, as consumers, are willing to give companies a chance to earn our trust, but if they act irresponsibly, then they are going to lose this trust. There is a very thin line between acting as a concierge and becoming a stalker.

In 2013, Nordstrom was criticized for using in-store Wi-Fi-based geolocation tracking to monitor customers' whereabouts so they could identify high-traffic areas and assign sales staff accordingly. Nordstrom's idea was brilliant, but due to lack of adequate disclosure to its customers, the execution ended up being poorly received. The company should have been more transparent.

As mobile devices continue to dominate our lives, businesses need to build a future in which the smartphone can become the personal concierge of their consumers. Making that future a reality will also require firms to be imaginative, creative and transparent in how they seek out data from consumers.

One of the best examples of this is how Facebook allows users to give them feedback on what ads they find relevant. This tool, known as Ad Preferences, accessible from every ad on Facebook, explains why any consumer is seeing a specific ad. More importantly, it lets users add or remove preferences that Facebook relies on. In essence, it lets people have more control over the ads they see. Facebook uses about 52,000 unique attributes to classify users and target ads.

More on Disruptors and disruption:

The fight against financial crime goes to the cashless dark web

IRS needs to add cash counters as marijuana tax roll grows

Police don't have James Bond cool, but they're getting his gadgets

Building this future will require trade-offs, some of which consumers are willing to make. A study of more than 8,000 millennials, Generation Xers and baby boomers from the United States, U.K., Canada, France and Mexico revealed that more than 75 percent of consumers are willing to share intimate data with firms, with the expectation that the firms will provide a product or a service they value.

Can companies mine users' behavioral patterns to surprise and impress consumers? Can they send advertisements that make consumers' lives more efficient? Can they give users relevant choices instead of maximum choices? Can they curate and personalize products and services for their customers to generate value in exchange for their data? My research in the mobile economy has proved that all of these benefits are feasible with the ongoing cooperation of consumers willing to let firms tap into their data.

Mobile is a powerful tool that most other forms of marketing and advertising, from direct TV to print, display and even search engines, can't really come close to matching. Firms that will use innovative techniques to incentivize consumers to share more of their data while simultaneously increasing consumer trust are going to be the winners in the mobile economy. The next time you are passing by Saks Fifth Avenue and a 30 percent discount coupon on that $1,000 Canada Goose winter coat you have been yearning for pops up on your mobile screen, you may realize that sharing your location data with retailers may not seem like such a bad idea at all.

— By Anindya Ghose, a professor of IT, business analytics and marketing at New York University's Stern School of Business and author of Tap: Unlocking the Mobile Economy.