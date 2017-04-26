After-hours buzz: PYPL, AMGN, FFIV & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Paypal shares skyrocketed 6 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the company beat earnings expectations on both the top and bottom lines and announced board approval for a $5 billion buyback plan. The online payment platform reported earnings per share at 44 cents per share versus 41 cents expected by Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue was reported at $2.98 billion versus $2.94 billion expected by the Street, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Amgen dropped over 3 percent after the company reported revenue below analyst expectations. The biotechnology company reported revenue of $5.46 billion versus expectations of $5.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. EPS was a beat for the company, though. Amgen reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.15, higher than the $3 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

F5 Networks shares plummeted more than 7 percent after the company missed analyst expectations in its fiscal 2nd quarter and gave weak guidance. The technology company reported earnings per share at $1.95, below a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97 per share. Revenue came in at $518 million per share versus $523 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Citrix Systems sank over 5 percent after the company failed to meet revenue expectations and gave weak second-quarter guidance. Revenue for the company came in at $663 million, below the $664 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The software company reported earnings per share at 97 cents per share versus analyst expectations of 97 cents per share. Citrix also projected $0.97-1.00 for its second quarter earnings per share, while the Street expected $1.09 per share.