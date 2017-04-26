Amazon just announced the Echo Look, a weird camera that keeps track of your outfits

Amazon on Wednesday introduced the Echo Look, a camera that's meant to sit inside your closet and help you keep track of your daily outfits.

If it sounds weird, that's because it is. In fact, I thought it was a joke when I first received information on the new product. The device is capable of snapping "full-length photos and short videos" of you, complete with a computer-generated background blur, and then storing those pictures in a companion app. "Build a personal lookbook and share your photos," Amazon advertises.

Amazon Echo Look features a "Style Check" service that it says "combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists." I guess that means it's also willing to provide feedback, even critical, about your outfit choices.