Futures indicate lower open for Asian markets; Trump tax plans, Samsung earnings eyed

U.S. indexes closed marginally lower as stocks gave up some of their gains after Trump's tax plans were outlined. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.1 percent or 21.03 points lower to close at 20,978.09, the S&P 500 was off by 0.05 percent or 1.16 points to finish at 2,387.45 and the Nasdaq was effectively flat, closing 0.27 points lower at 6,025.23.

The dollar traded higher against a basket of rival currencies at 99.045, off levels around the 98 handle seen earlier in the session. The greenback traded at 111.2 against the yen, off the 110 handle seen earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Aussie/dollar continued to fall for the third consecutive session, trading at $0.7474 at 6:52 am HK/SIN.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovered slightly, rising six cents to settle at $49.62 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents to settle at $51.82.

On the economic calendar, South Korea reports Q1 GDP at 7:00 am HK/SIN. The Bank of Japan also finishes a two-day meeting today, with its quarterly economic report due later today. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's rate decision is expected at 7:45 pm.