    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Futures indicate lower open for Asian markets; Trump tax plans, Samsung earnings eyed

    Futures pointed to a lower open in Asia following the lower close on Wall Street as investors parsed details on U.S. President Donald Trump's highly-anticipated tax reform plans.

    While the proposed changes in the tax system included a cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent, the plan left investors with questions on whether the changes would increased the budget deficit. The White House also said a "one-time tax" would be imposed on "trillions of dollars held overseas" by corporations.

    Pedestrians are reflected on the window of an electronic share indicator at a securities company in Tokyo on April 24, 2017.
    Toshifumi Kitamura | AFP | Getty Images
    Pedestrians are reflected on the window of an electronic share indicator at a securities company in Tokyo on April 24, 2017.

    Japanese futures indicated a higher open for the Nikkei 225 on Thursday, with Chicago futures off 0.36 percent at 19,220 and Osaka futures lower by 0.62 percent against the benchmark close of 19,289.43.

    Australian SPI futures were down 0.25 percent at 5,897 against the ASX 200's close of 5,912.036 in the previous session.

    Stocks in South Korea are likely to be eyed by investors, with major companies including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Samsung SDI reporting earnings today. South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group also announced restructuring plans that would result in several of its listed units being combined into a holding company in a bid to improved transparency.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    U.S. indexes closed marginally lower as stocks gave up some of their gains after Trump's tax plans were outlined. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.1 percent or 21.03 points lower to close at 20,978.09, the S&P 500 was off by 0.05 percent or 1.16 points to finish at 2,387.45 and the Nasdaq was effectively flat, closing 0.27 points lower at 6,025.23.

    The dollar traded higher against a basket of rival currencies at 99.045, off levels around the 98 handle seen earlier in the session. The greenback traded at 111.2 against the yen, off the 110 handle seen earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Aussie/dollar continued to fall for the third consecutive session, trading at $0.7474 at 6:52 am HK/SIN.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovered slightly, rising six cents to settle at $49.62 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents to settle at $51.82.

    On the economic calendar, South Korea reports Q1 GDP at 7:00 am HK/SIN. The Bank of Japan also finishes a two-day meeting today, with its quarterly economic report due later today. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's rate decision is expected at 7:45 pm.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---