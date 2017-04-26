    ×

    Earnings

    Boeing profit rises 19%

    • Boeing reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 a share on revenue of $21 billion.
    • The aerospace giant was expected to post earnings of $1.94 a share on revenue of $21.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    • Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 169 from 176.

    Planes are being prepared for customer approval in the delivery ramp at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, South Carolina.
    Randall Hill | Reuters
    Boeing reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit and reaffirmed its full-year forecast for commercial airplane deliveries.

    The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it continues to expect to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017.

    Boeing earned $1.45 billion, or $2.34 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.22 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

    The company's core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.01 per share from $1.74 a year earlier.

    Revenue fell 7.3 percent to $20.98 billion.

    Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 169 from 176.

