Restaurant Brands, the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it opened more restaurants.

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders was $50.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, largely unchanged from $50 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share was unchanged at 21 cents.

Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brand's total revenue rose to $1 billion from $918.5 million.