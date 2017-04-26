CNBC International Bolsters Catalyst Team With New Hires in Singapore and London Offices

London|Singapore, 26 April 2017 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced a series of new hires to its full-service, in-house commercial agency, CNBC Catalyst.



In Singapore, Emma Sirca will join the team as Vice President Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships. Emma will oversee CNBC Catalyst's commercial activities in Asia Pacific. Emma joins Catalyst from BBC Worldwide where she headed up their Southeast Asia sales team.



In a newly-created role, Kate McVeigh joins the team in London as Vice President, Client Strategy & Development and Catalyst Services. With over 17 years of experience in client service and commercial leadership from roles at Centaur Media and CNN, Kate will focus on maximizing revenue for both new and existing business across CNBC's international portfolio with specific focus on content, insights and events.



In addition to Emma and Kate, Tim Shepherd joins the team as Creative Technologist Director, based in London. Tim will develop and evolve digital storytelling formats and video-led interactives across CNBC owned and partner platforms for Catalyst commercial clients. Tim joins CNBC with a wealth of experience from agencies including Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe, Publicis Chemistry and B Street. Laura Ghiacy also joins Catalyst as Supervising Producer for its London Content Studio. Working alongside Cassandra Wong, CNBC's Supervising Producer based in Singapore, both Laura and Cassandra will be tasked to deliver engaging content for the network's clients and audience. Prior to rejoining CNBC, Laura was at one of Google's lead production agencies.

Max Raven, Senior Vice President, CNBC Catalyst, said: "Since we launched Catalyst in April last year we've seen double digit revenue growth. By bolstering the team in London and Singapore I'm bullish about what we can achieve as we approach our first anniversary."

In an internal note to staff today, Raven also announced the promotion of Creative Strategist Karen Murray to Executive Producer in the Catalyst Content Studio with immediate effect. Raven said, "Her decade in one of the top UK advertising agencies, combined with experience working as a freelance brand consultant with some of the biggest global clients, as well as time writing for the BBC, is a strong foundation of diverse creative experience."

