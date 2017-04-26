Commerce Secretary Ross to announce plan to probe imported aluminum: Source

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to announce a new probe into imported aluminum, a senior administration official told CNBC.

The official said that the probe will be similar to the one the White House launched last week regarding steel.

The probe will be initiated under Section 232, a unique defense industry report that is typically initiated at the request of a particular industry. It's a formal U.S. government investigation of the effects of imports as they pertain to U.S. national security.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

— Reporting by CNBC's Lori Ann LaRocco. Written by Christine Wang.