Cramer Remix: Billions of dollars could be about to flood the stock market   

As the market digests details of the White House's tax plan, released Wednesday, Jim Cramer looked into the proposed cuts to see how they might affect companies and shareholders.

While the "Mad Money" host is skeptical about the plan passing Congress, he looked at how a corporate tax cut from 36 percent down to 15 percent could change the stock market layout.

"There are a lot of investors on the sidelines waiting for this market to come down to a more reasonable price," Cramer said. "What happens if so many companies are suddenly making more money because they have a lower tax rate? I bet it that would force billions and billions of dollars into the stock market in a virtuous circle of wealth creation."

Still, for the moment, Cramer still recommends staying the course. And while investors should keep tax cuts in mind as a potential blessing on their portfolios, don't count on them too heavily.

"Should you buy stocks in anticipation of this huge tax cut? The answer is point blank: no. The truth is we have no idea what will pass, and I seriously doubt this current plan can make it through Congress," the "Mad Money" host said.