Cramer's lightning round: This food play is taking on Buffalo Wild Wings

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Wingstop Inc.: "You know what, I like it. I mean, I know that we had them on, the next quarter was just OK. I think it's doing a better job that Buffalo Wild Wings. I've got to tell you, any place that I want to have a franchise for, I'd be interested in buying the stock."

Sanofi: "I like that stock. I've got to tell you, [it's] got a good yield. Mostly what I really like is they've got that big position in Regeneron. They should merge and really kill it."

Micron Technology: "This is very tough, because what happened is the price has spiked so much that people believe that they may have actually ruined the demand curve. And Seagate reported a number today that people didn't regard as being as strong as they'd like, so it's pulled down everybody. I think Micron is fine. It's just not in the explosive phase anymore because people keep thinking there's going to be one day [where] there's too many DRAMs, and then boom. But I don't think that day is here yet. I think we're OK. I'm no longer as confident as I've been saying because we've liked that from the teens."

Apollo Global Management: "It's [CEO] Leon Black. He's good. Now, I happened to like Blackstone more, but I think that that's a good company. Fifty-two week high. Why? Because you're able to start selling, they can do IPOs, they can liquefy."

NiSource Inc.: "Oh man, buy more. That is an absolutely terrific stock. NiSource is fantastic. I really, really like it. It's got a great yield and it's got good growth characteristics."

Energy Transfer Partners: "Too risky for me. That guy who runs that thing, he's just all about making deals and deals and deals and deals. I just like safe yield."

