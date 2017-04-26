Credit Suisse to raise 4 billion Swiss francs in rights offering

Credit Suisse has just reported first quarter earnings which show Switzerland's second-largest bank beating expectations helped by a strong performance for its wealth management unit.
Investors have been awaiting further news on Credit Suisse's funding plans with concerns in the wake of Deutsche Bank's 8 billion euro capital raise that the bank would announce a similar large-scale raise weighing on its share price in recent weeks.
On Wednesday the bank announced it would seek to pursue
Credit Suisse also unveiled a proposal to switch to an all-cash dividend in the future.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for more.