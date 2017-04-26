    ×

    Banks

    Credit Suisse to raise 4 billion Swiss francs in rights offering

    • Revenue: 5.5 billion swiss francs (CHF) versus CHF 5.4 billion expected by Reuters analysts' consensus.
    • Net income: CHF 596 million versus CHF 302 million in Q1 2016.
    • Look-through CET1 ratio: 11.7 percent versus 11.5 percent as of Q4 2016.
    Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse
    David Levenson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Credit Suisse has just reported first quarter earnings which show Switzerland's second-largest bank beating expectations helped by a strong performance for its wealth management unit.

    Investors have been awaiting further news on Credit Suisse's funding plans with concerns in the wake of Deutsche Bank's 8 billion euro capital raise that the bank would announce a similar large-scale raise weighing on its share price in recent weeks.

    On Wednesday the bank announced it would seek to pursue a fully underwritten rights offering with anticipated net proceeds of around CHF 4 billion and would not seek to divest any of its divisions. The Swiss financier said it expects such a capital increase to lead to a pro forma look-through CET1 ratio of around 13.4 percent.

    Credit Suisse also unveiled a proposal to switch to an all-cash dividend in the future.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for more.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CSGN
    ---