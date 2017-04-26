Early movers: BA, UTX, PG, TWTR, PEP, T, X, MCD, CMG & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Boeing — The jet maker reported profit of $2.01 per share, seven cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, and the company reported much better-than-expected free cash flow figures for the quarter.

United Technologies — The maker of Pratt & Whitney jet engines came in nine cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.48 per share. Revenue was also above forecasts and the company saw higher sales in all four of its business units.

Procter & Gamble — The consumer products giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, two cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. P&G is citing a stronger dollar and political uncertainty among the factors holding back its results.

Twitter — Twitter earned an adjusted 11 cents per share for the first quarter, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was well above Street forecasts, and Twitter added more daily active users than analysts had anticipated.

PepsiCo — The beverage and snack giant beat estimates by two cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 94 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecast. The results were aided by stronger pricing, although PepsiCo is giving a full-year earnings forecast that falls slightly below estimates.

Anthem — The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $4.68 per share, well above estimates of $3.86. Revenue was above forecasts and Anthem gave a better-than-expected earnings and revenue forecast for the full year, helped by increased enrollment in its government-related businesses.

Restaurant Brands International — The parent of Tim Hortons and Burger King reported adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts and the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.6 percent.

AT&T — AT&T matched Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, however revenue fell short of estimates. The company also surprised analysts by losing postpaid subscribers during the first quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Chipotle reported quarterly profit of $1.60 per share, beating estimates of $1.27. The restaurant chain's revenue was slightly above forecasts as was its first-quarter comparable sales. Chipotle also disclosed a data breach, saying it was investigating "unauthorized activity" in its payment systems during the past month.

Wynn Resorts — Wynn exceeded estimates by 23 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.24 per share. The hotel and casino operator also posted a slight beat on the top line. Wynn's results have been helped in recent quarters by a recovery in its Macau operations.

Arconic — The engineered products maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 33 cents per share, nine cents a share above estimates, helped by strength in transportation and rolled products.

Panera Bread — Panera saw its quarterly profits match Street forecasts, with adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share. The restaurant chain's revenue beat forecasts as its comparable-store sales rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

Deckers Outdoor — Deckers is exploring strategic alternatives, with the footwear maker hiring Moelis & Co. as a financial advisor. Activist investors have been urging the maker of UGG boots to look at a possible sale of the company.

U.S. Steel — The company posted an adjusted loss of 83 cents per share, surprising analysts who had expected the steelmaker to report a quarterly profit. Revenue also missed estimates and the company gave weaker-than-expected 2017 guidance. U.S. Steel said operating challenges at some of its factories kept it from fully benefiting from improved market conditions.

Costco — Costco announced a $7 per share special dividend, payable on May 26 to shareholders of record on May 10. The warehouse retailer also raised its regular quarterly dividend to 50 cents per share from 45 cents.

Edwards Lifesciences — Edwards came in 12 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 94 cents per share. The medical device maker also saw revenue beat forecasts. Edwards raised its full-year forecast on strong sales of its transcatheter heart valve replacements.

Texas Instruments — Texas Instruments reported adjusted quarterly profit of 89 cents per share, six cents a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue also beat forecasts, and the company gave upbeat current-quarter guidance on strong demand in its automotive and industrial segments.

IRobot — IRobot more than doubled the 27 cents per share consensus analyst estimate with quarterly profit of 58 cents per share. The Roomba vacuum cleaner maker's revenue was also above forecasts. Additionally, iRobot raised its full-year earnings and revenue guidance above current consensus estimates.

Logitech — Logitech beat estimates in its latest quarter, and the maker of mice and other computer peripheral products said it was considering acquisitions to help it accelerate growth and move into new product areas.

Tyson Foods — Tyson is considering raising wages for its poultry plant workers, on top of a 3 percent to 3.5 percent wage hike that it gave workers in November. The company is considering the move to deal with a tightening labor market.

McDonald's — McDonald's is dropping its plan to sell shares in its Japan operations, which recently returned to profitability after three years of losses.