Entrepreneurs reveal 5 things they learned from working at Google that helped them get ahead

The magic of working at Google is that the reputation and the aura of the place stay with you after you leave. Perhaps even more importantly, so do the lessons you learned.

That's what Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and Stephanie Tilenius, both founders of flourishing start-ups, have discovered. Both had stints at Google. And they both say that working for the tech giant contributed to their success.

Here are the five lessons these entrepreneurs took with them from Mountain View, Calif., to their own businesses.