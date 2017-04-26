As ESPN tries to evolve its content for a multi-platform audience, the company will begin laying off 100 people on Wednesday, according to a source close to the situation.

The cuts affect about 10 percent of ESPN's forward-facing talent group of about 1,000 people, who include TV reporters, radio reporters and writers rather than behind-the-scenes employees.

Some employers posted on Twitter the news that they would be leaving the channel.

Other hosts posted about how difficult the day has been.

The move is aimed not just at cost cutting, but at shifting its strategy to adapt its content to digital distribution. ESPN is majority owned by ABC, a subsidiary of Walt-Disney.

"Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands," ESPN President John Skipper said in a post. "We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs."

ESPN cited one example of this new approach of providing content to viewers during all hours on any screen in its adaption of SportsCenter, a flagship program for the network. ESPN rolled out a late-night franchise, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, in 2015 also in addition to SC6 with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill and more digital-only social programming and content for its app.

—With reporting by CNBC's Julia Boorstin