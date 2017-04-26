European markets open lower; Trump tax; Peugeot, Daimler, Tullow Oil reporting

European bourses opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors focused on earnings, monetary policy and a tax announcement in the U.S. .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.14 percent lower with most sectors trading in negative territory.

Investors' main focus should be on earnings with many corporates reporting.

The London Stock Exchange reported an increase in quarterly income and gross profit while adding that it is looking into ways to invest and drive growth.

Credit Suisse announced a capital raise of about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion), while ditching plans to float a minority stake in its Swiss banking unit. The Swiss bank reported a net profit of 596 million francs for the first quarter of 2017.

The Spanish lender Santander reported a 14 percent increase in profits for the first quarter mainly driven by its Brazilian business.

Daimler raised full-year earnings outlook after posting a net profit two times higher in the first quarter compared to a year ago. Peugeot reported a 4.9 percent increase in first-quarter revenue after new models helped the French carmaker offset the impact of weak sales and exchange rate movements.

Tullow Oil reported Wednesday a contraction in net debt to $4.6 billion in March from $4.8 billion at the end of last year.

In terms of data, there will be consumer confidence figures coming in from France, the Netherlands and Sweden and an interest rate decision in Turkey. The European Central Bank is due to meet on Thursday, where analysts will be searching for a slight change in rhetoric.

In the U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a proposal to cut corporate tax to 15 percent from 35 percent.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.