Deckers Outdoor put out the for-sale sign and Wall Street is chattering over who may buy the company.

The maker of Ugg boots announced Tuesday it will explore strategic alternatives, including the possibility of an outright sale.



"We believe the strategic review will generate ample interest given UGG's brand strength," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. We "believe operating expertise and resources of a larger strategic could be beneficial."